11th Annual Roar on the Shore Kicks Off

One of the biggest motorcycle rallies on the east coast is now well underway right here in Erie.

The 11th annual Roar on the Shore motorcycle rally kicked off Wednesday afternoon.

It's expected to attract 170,000 motorcyclists over the next four days.

The now five-day rally pumps millions of dollars into the local economy.

There's lots of entertainment, at the hub at Perry Square, along with vendors and food.

There are also lots of motorcycle rides scheduled during the rally, showcasing what the Erie region has to offer to the thousands of visitors, and also benefiting various local charities.

The main non-profit benefiting from the rally this year, is the Mercy Center for Women.

Wednesday night, heavy metal band, Jackyl will take the stage in Perry Square at 9:00 p.m.

The huge bringing in the roar parade is set for Thursday, with actor Danny Trejo will serve as the Grand-Marshall

Roar on the Shore continues through Sunday morning.