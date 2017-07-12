11th Annual Roar on the Shore Kicks Off - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

11th Annual Roar on the Shore Kicks Off

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

One of the biggest motorcycle rallies on the east coast is now well underway right here in Erie. 

The 11th annual Roar on the Shore motorcycle rally kicked off Wednesday afternoon.
It's expected to attract 170,000 motorcyclists over the next four days.
The now five-day rally pumps millions of dollars into the local economy.
There's lots of entertainment, at the hub at Perry Square, along with vendors and food.
There are also lots of motorcycle rides scheduled during the rally, showcasing what the Erie region has to offer to the thousands of visitors, and also benefiting various local charities.

 The main non-profit benefiting from the rally this year, is the Mercy Center for Women.
Wednesday night, heavy metal band, Jackyl will take the stage in Perry Square at 9:00 p.m.
The huge bringing in the roar parade is set for Thursday, with actor Danny Trejo will serve as the Grand-Marshall
Roar on the Shore continues through Sunday morning.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com