Board of Education Assigns Community College Plans to Special Committee

The process in Harrisburg is beginning for an Erie County Community College. 

Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Board of Education voted for a special committee to review the county's plan for a community college. 

They also voted for the Department of Education to review the plan and then issue a report to the Board of Education on their findings and recommendations.

This process could take anywhere from six months to a year before the report is issued.

