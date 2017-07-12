Board of Education Assigns Community College Plans to Special Committee

The process in Harrisburg is beginning for an Erie County Community College.

Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Board of Education voted for a special committee to review the county's plan for a community college.

They also voted for the Department of Education to review the plan and then issue a report to the Board of Education on their findings and recommendations.

This process could take anywhere from six months to a year before the report is issued.

