Remembering the Fallen Riders

It's a ride to remember the fallen. Nearly 200 motorcyclists rode in the 3rd Annual Fallen Riders Memorial Run.

"It's like one day you're riding with somebody, and the next day that person's gone," said Dick Travers.

Travers honored his close friend, Tom Ponting, who was a volunteer for Fallen Riders, and rode alongside him during this ride, in the past few years. Travers was among the many who rode in memory of a loved one.

"This is God's way of just taking who he needs," he said.

The run is to support the Fallen Riders organization, who helps families after the death of a loved one. Family or friends can reach out to the charity, who will then help get them through that tough time.

"We've been very fortunate that we've helped, I believe, six families so far... It's very self-fulfilling, when you think that any of us can be in that position at any time," said Seth Tuttle, Executive Director of the Fallen Riders Memorial Fund.

"It's always important to support the families, so that they know that we care, and also to remember why these things happen so we can avoid them in the future," said Mayor Joe Sinnot, who spoke before the run.

These rides are to remember the fallen, but also to raise awareness about staying safe on the road.

"So it's usually a driver taking a left hand turn and pulling in front of the bikers, that accounts for 56% of accidents," explained Tuttle.

"When you're on a bike, you've got to respect the law, and you've got to respect many drivers and hope the drivers respect you on a bike," said Travers.

Fallen Riders of Erie County Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/FMRFErieCounty/about/?ref=page_internal

Fallen Riders of Erie County Website: http://www.fallenriderserie.com/