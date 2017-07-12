Police Arrest Man for Attempted Burglary of Millcreek Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Burglary of Millcreek Home

Posted: Updated:

Police arrested a man after a short foot chase for attempted burglary at a Millcreek home Wednesday.

Corey Brainard, 32, of Harborcreek, is charged with attempted burglary and criminal mischief.

It started when officers were called to the 4900 block of Tramarlac Lane for a residential burglary in progress around 11:15 a.m.

Brainard ran from officers but was quickly arrested.

He was arraigned by District Judge Susan Strohmeyer and sent to the Erie County on $20,000 straight bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com