Police Arrest Man for Attempted Burglary of Millcreek Home

Police arrested a man after a short foot chase for attempted burglary at a Millcreek home Wednesday.

Corey Brainard, 32, of Harborcreek, is charged with attempted burglary and criminal mischief.

It started when officers were called to the 4900 block of Tramarlac Lane for a residential burglary in progress around 11:15 a.m.

Brainard ran from officers but was quickly arrested.

He was arraigned by District Judge Susan Strohmeyer and sent to the Erie County on $20,000 straight bond.

