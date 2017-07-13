Chuck Blazer, ex-FIFA official who blew open corruption scandal, dies

Chuck Blazer, a former FIFA official who helped blow open the United States investigation into corruption in soccer's governing body, has died, according to his lawyer.

He was 72.

Blazer, a large, bearded figure, was involved in US soccer for years. At one point, he was the number two for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

He eventually pleaded guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud, racketeering and money laundering. But he agreed to cooperate with authorities, and his testimony was key in bringing down many of FIFA's top officials.