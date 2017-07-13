Chuck Blazer, ex-FIFA official who blew open corruption scandal, - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Chuck Blazer, ex-FIFA official who blew open corruption scandal, dies

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Berlinger and Elwyn Lopez, CNN -

Chuck Blazer, a former FIFA official who helped blow open the United States investigation into corruption in soccer's governing body, has died, according to his lawyer.

He was 72.

Blazer, a large, bearded figure, was involved in US soccer for years. At one point, he was the number two for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

He eventually pleaded guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud, racketeering and money laundering. But he agreed to cooperate with authorities, and his testimony was key in bringing down many of FIFA's top officials.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2015/05/27/fifa-corruption-report-scandal-arrests-charles-blazer-bpu-orig.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com