Police: Driver Dozes off at Wheel, Hits Utility Pole

Police say it looks like a driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing an overnight car crash on Erie's east side.

It happened right around midnight, just south of the intersection of East 38th and Pine Avenue.

Police say a man driving an SUV dozed off. His vehicle hit a utility pole, went airborne and hit a number of parked cars. The pole came down and caused some damage as well.

At least five vehicles were damaged.

Also in the car was woman and a couple kids. They apparently all fallen asleep before the crash.

No one was seriously hurt.

Penelec crews worked overnight Thursday, to get the pole fixed, and the road re-opened.

