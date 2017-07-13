Bringin' In The Roar Parade Expected to Cause Delays

Love it or hate it, it's back!

The annual Roar on the Shore celebration has made it's way back to Erie for it's 11th year.

Things officially began yesterday afternoon, but one of the highlights is coming up a bit later today.

It's the big parade and motorcycle rally starting right here at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Things are quiet now but it just a few hours, hundreds of bikes will gather here for the "Bringin' in the Roar" parade starting at 6 p.m.

If you are interested in taking part in the ride, registration and a pre-parade gathering starts at 2 p.m. right here at the casino.

Then, the grand marshal Danny Trejo will ride with thousands from across the country for the biggest American Tribute bike parade in roar history.

Of course the parade would not be complete without a concert, singing of the national anthem, and blessing of the bikes by Vince Rizzone.

The "Bringin' in the Roar" parade is sponsored by Erie Insurance and registration is $20 per bike.

So if you are planning on being out of the house around that time, you want to listen up as many folks know this parade can cause delays.

The procession will take the following route:

-South on route 97, West on Townhall Road, South on Shunpike, West on Lee, North on Old French road, North on Perry Highway to 26th Street and North to State Street into Perry Square.

That's where the fun will take place with plenty of events scheduled throughout the remainder of the evening and into the hours of the early morning.

The ride is rain or shine so no matter what the skies bring be sure to expect those delays.



