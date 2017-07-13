Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they're searching for 23-year-old Ridge Woodall. Sheriffs want him for a probation violation warrant on the charge of possession of weapon.

They're also asking for your help in finding 27-year-old Keith McGhee. He's wanted on conspiracy to commit robbery.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division, at 451-7436.