Three Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

A federal grand jury in Erie has indicted three people on charges, the Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

It handed down an indictment for Rogelio Muniz-Valdez, 41, who is a federal prisoner at McKean Federal Correctional Institution in Bradford, for a single count of assaulting a federal officer.

Another indictment named Malinda Penezich, 47, of Warren, for providing contraband in prison.

Penezich provided marijuana to an inmate at the McKean Federal Correctional Institution in Bradford in late November 2016, according to the indictment.

Gary Herzog, 75, of Smethport, Pennsylvania, has been indicted for theft of government property.

Herzog acted as a property owner for a tenant in the Housing Choice Voucher program, the indictment said. He reportedly did not let the McKean County Redevelopment and Housing Authority know he transferred the property where a tenant was living in 2007.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.