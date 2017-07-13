Online Voter Registration Surpasses Paper Forms in Pennsylvania

100,000 more people have used Pennsylvania's online voter registration (OVR) compared to traditional paper forms through the end of 2016, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Pedro Cortés announced Thursday.

The online registration system saw 5,000 users in its first week and more than 950,000 since it was introduced in August 2016.

There were 8,646,238 registered voters as of the end of 2016, according to the annual voter registration report. That's compared to 8,098,304 at the end of 2016.

“Encouraging voter participation is one of the most important things I do as secretary of the commonwealth,” Secretary Cortés said in a news release. “With more than 858,000 users in 2016 alone, it is clear that Pennsylvania citizens recognize and welcome the ease of OVR."

The online voter registration form is available here.

