PennDOT Warns of Rough Road on East 38th Street; Paving to Start Soon

Drivers are asked to be careful and alert while driving along East 38th Street in the city of Erie.

Workers have milled a 2.7 mile section of the road from Route 97/Old French Road to Rice Avenue.

PennDOT said the road base was in worse condition than expected, causing rough road conditions.

Paving work may start as early as Monday if the weather cooperates.

Until new asphalt is put down, PennDOT is asking drivers to slow down and stay alert.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.