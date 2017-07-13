Logistics Plus to Expand, Create 44 New Jobs in City of Erie

Logistics Plus plans to expand its headquarters in the City of Erie and create 44 new jobs, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

The worldwide supply chain management company will expand its facility to handle its order intake, shipping and installation work for clients.

The company will invest at least $1.2 million into the project. It is expected to create 44 new, full-time jobs and retain 123 more positions within the state.

The Department of Community and Economic Development will provide $88,000 in job creation tax credits to Logistics Plus after the jobs are created.

The Governor's Action Team, a group specializing in economic development that reports to the governor, helped coordinate the project. The City of Erie's Department of Economic and Community Development also provided assistance.

Local entrepreneur Jim Berlin founded Logistics Plus 20 years ago. It employs more than 400 workers and has been recognized as one of the country's fastest-growing transportation and logistics companies.

