The other Trump-Macron handshake everyone's talking about - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The other Trump-Macron handshake everyone's talking about

Posted: Updated:
Meg Wagner, CNN -

The greeting between President Donald Trump and Brigitte Macron, the French President's wife, is the most GIF-worthy moment of his arrival in Paris.

The two extended their hands to one another -- fumbling to make contact for a handshake -- before they embraced for a traditional kiss on the cheek. Afterward, they rejoined hands while they continued to talk.

It's not the first awkward greeting between Trump and a Macron. In May, Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shared a long, tense handshake during their first meeting in Brussels. The French leader later said his white-knuckled grip had a deeper meaning.

"My handshake with him, it's not innocent," Macron said. "It's not the alpha and the omega of politics, but a moment of truth."

Trump's handshakes have become signature moments in his interactions with world leaders. While Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the White House in February, Trump shook his hand for 19 seconds, even patting it several times and pulling it closer. A month later, Trump apparently declined to shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand during an Oval Office meeting, though he shook it at other times in her visit to Washington.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/02/13/trump-handshake-power-grab-origwx-bw.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com