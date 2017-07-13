Summer School of Excellence at Gannon - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Summer School of Excellence at Gannon

Posted: Updated:
Gannon University Gannon University

High school students from Erie and Crawford Counties are getting a crash course in environmental science this month at Gannon University.

Twenty-nine students are taking part in the annual Summer School of Excellence.

Today, they were in the classroom learning about fish.

The students work under Gannon faculty members to study lake concerns including invasive species, water quality, bluff erosion and the health of the ecosystem.

The free summer camp also helps the students decide if they are ready to pursue studies and perhaps a career in science.

Collegiate Academy student Summer Hannah said, "I think most of all it will help me determine what I want to do because I am still unsure about my future. I think it will help a lot if I want to be an environmental scientist or in another science field."

Gannon has offered the free summer camp for the past 30 years.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com