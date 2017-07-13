Summer School of Excellence at Gannon

High school students from Erie and Crawford Counties are getting a crash course in environmental science this month at Gannon University.

Twenty-nine students are taking part in the annual Summer School of Excellence.

Today, they were in the classroom learning about fish.

The students work under Gannon faculty members to study lake concerns including invasive species, water quality, bluff erosion and the health of the ecosystem.

The free summer camp also helps the students decide if they are ready to pursue studies and perhaps a career in science.

Collegiate Academy student Summer Hannah said, "I think most of all it will help me determine what I want to do because I am still unsure about my future. I think it will help a lot if I want to be an environmental scientist or in another science field."

Gannon has offered the free summer camp for the past 30 years.