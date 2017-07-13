More Parking for Growing Penn State Behrend Campus - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

More Parking for Growing Penn State Behrend Campus

Penn State Behrend Penn State Behrend

Another construction project is now underway to help cope with continued enrollment growth at Penn State Behrend.

Crews have started a $7.5 million expansion of the parking ramp near the Burke Center.

The plan calls for adding two and-a-half decks to the existing ramp.

It will double capacity of the ramp, adding about 200 parking spots for commuters.

The additional parking, and central location, are badly needed for students who live off campus.

Penn State Behrend Senior Director of Business and Operations, Randall Geering said, "In the past, the commuters had been parking down the hill by the Junker Center and Jordan Road. This will give them the opportunity to park up the hill which will be nice and as we increase our enrollment, the demand for parking increases so we need to add to our inventory."

Meantime, construction is slightly ahead of schedule on a new residence hall on campus.

The 251 room Trippe Hall is scheduled to open by July 2018.

