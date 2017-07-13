New Saturday Headliner Announced to Replace Tom Keifer

A new main act has been scheduled to replace Tom Keifer's concert at Roar on the Shore.

Roar officials told Erie News Now, former lead singer from the band Ratt, Stephen Pearcy, will be headlining Saturday's big concert in Perry Square.

The change comes after the lead singer of the band "Cinderella," Tom Keifer, was given some bad news, Thursday.

According to Tom Keifer's Twitter page, he was forced to cancel the performance because of severe vocal strain from their show in Columbus this past weekend.

He went on to say his voice has been unusually hoarse since the show, and canceled on the advice of his doctor, to rest his voice.

He canceled two other shows, saying it's news no singer ever wants to have to deliver.

The tweet said in part, "I can't tell you how saddened I am to have to cancel these shows and disappoint you all. It literally shakes me to my core. I promise to make it up to you."

