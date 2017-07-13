Erie Blues and Jazz Festival Kickstarter Reaches Goal; More Dona - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Blues and Jazz Festival Kickstarter Reaches Goal; More Donations Welcomed

Posted: Updated:

The community stepped up in just a matter of days to help support the Erie Blues and Jazz Festival as it expands to a third day this summer.

The Erie Art Museum launched a Kickstarter Tuesday to raise money to help cover the costs of the entertainment, and the campaign hit its goal of $5,000 by 1 p.m. Thursday.

While the campaign reached its goal, organizers are still welcoming donations. It is offering incentives, and the fundraising campaign runs through July 28.

You can donate or learn more here.

The additional day at this summer's festival will focus on performance and visual arts.

The Blues and Jazz Festival is celebrating 25 years and runs August 4-6 in Frontier Park.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com