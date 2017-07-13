Erie Blues and Jazz Festival Kickstarter Reaches Goal; More Donations Welcomed

The community stepped up in just a matter of days to help support the Erie Blues and Jazz Festival as it expands to a third day this summer.

The Erie Art Museum launched a Kickstarter Tuesday to raise money to help cover the costs of the entertainment, and the campaign hit its goal of $5,000 by 1 p.m. Thursday.

While the campaign reached its goal, organizers are still welcoming donations. It is offering incentives, and the fundraising campaign runs through July 28.

You can donate or learn more here.

The additional day at this summer's festival will focus on performance and visual arts.

The Blues and Jazz Festival is celebrating 25 years and runs August 4-6 in Frontier Park.

