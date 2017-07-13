Counterfeit Harley-Davidson Merchandise Seized from Motorcycle R - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Counterfeit Harley-Davidson Merchandise Seized from Motorcycle Rally Vendors

Posted: Updated:
Harley-Davidson of Erie Harley-Davidson of Erie
ERIE, Pa. -

Counterfeit Harley-Davidson merchandise was seized Thursday from some Roar on the Shore vendors, Harley-Davidson of Erie owners and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told Erie News Now.

The Harley-Davidson Corporation invited U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Pittsburgh agents to the motorcycle rally because the company anticipated the sale of counterfeit merchandise, ICE said in an email statement.

A couple hundred apparel items, such as T-shirts and belts, were seized with the permission of multiple vendors, according to ICE. The items were then given to Harley-Davidson's brand protection manager, the statement said.

ICE said it does not plan to file any criminal charges because a "relatively low" number of counterfeit items were seized from each vendor.

Harley-Davidson of Erie said it notified the organizers of Roar on the Shore in June about concerns over counterfeit merchandise.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com