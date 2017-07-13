Counterfeit Harley-Davidson Merchandise Seized from Motorcycle Rally Vendors

Counterfeit Harley-Davidson merchandise was seized Thursday from some Roar on the Shore vendors, Harley-Davidson of Erie owners and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told Erie News Now.

The Harley-Davidson Corporation invited U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Pittsburgh agents to the motorcycle rally because the company anticipated the sale of counterfeit merchandise, ICE said in an email statement.

A couple hundred apparel items, such as T-shirts and belts, were seized with the permission of multiple vendors, according to ICE. The items were then given to Harley-Davidson's brand protection manager, the statement said.

ICE said it does not plan to file any criminal charges because a "relatively low" number of counterfeit items were seized from each vendor.

Harley-Davidson of Erie said it notified the organizers of Roar on the Shore in June about concerns over counterfeit merchandise.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.