"Yeah right on, we've got Erie's finest in front of us!" said Danny Trejo, acknowledging his law enforcement escort.

Grand Marshall Danny Trejo kicked off Bringin' in the Roar. A few thousand bikers, led by a police escort, made their way from Presque Isle Downs and Casino to Perry Square for the 11th Annual Roar on the Shore event.

It was the actor's first time to Erie, but not for other bikers, like Guy and Ronna Sposato who drove in from Connecticut.

"This is our fifth year, we enjoy it so much. The best part of it is the parade and the amount of people that participate in this," said Ronna Sposato.

The couple said their 18-hour drive was a wet one, but rain or shine they won't miss this event.

"Other rallies are very confusing, and very rowdy. This one's really calm and collective, we really enjoy it," said Guy Sposato.

Randy Gilson agreed, he comes up every year with his motorcycle club, the Moose riders, from Greenville, Pennsylvania.

"We come up every year, we like to ride in the parade, casino, downtown, all the stuff that goes on the vendors," said Gilson.

Roar on the Shore not only draws people to the event, but to experience everything the Erie region has to offer as well.

"We went up to the park, we went up to the speedway. Tomorrow, we're going to go up to New York to do the soaring eagle, so we're going to try that. So every year we try something different," said Ronna Sposato.

"We ride out to Erie Harley Davidson, visit Presque Isle, and just everything up here," said Gilson.

Roar on the Shore schedule: http://roarontheshore.com/schedule/

