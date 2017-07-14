Shooting reported in Jerusalem's Old City

Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting Friday in Jerusalem's Old City, according to Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld said three assailants armed with guns, who he identified as terrorists, targeted police units in the area.

All three were shot and killed and the area has been closed off, he said. The victims have been transported to nearby hospitals.

The incident took place near one of the world's most important religious sites, called the Nobel Sanctuary by Muslims and the Temple Mount by Jews. It is home to the Western Wall -- which used to be part of the Second Jewish Temple and is the holiest place for Jews to pray in the world -- and the Dome of the Rock, the site where Muslims believe the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.