Late Night Motorcycle Accident Along Glenwood Park Ave. - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Late Night Motorcycle Accident Along Glenwood Park Ave.

Posted: Updated:

A bit of a rough ride for at least one motorcyclist as the annual Roar on the Shore motorcycle rally continues.

It happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday, along Glenwood Park Avenue.

Reports from the scene say a group of bikers were riding together when one of them spiked their brakes, sending them over the handlebars.

That man was reportedly conscious and talking with rescue crews as they took him to the hospital.

No word on his name or condition as of right now.

