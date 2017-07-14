Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Killed in Line of Duty

Pennsylvania State Police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Trooper Michael Stewart, 26, passed away from injuries he suffered during a two-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. Friday, State Police Commission Col.Tyree Block has announced.

Trooper Stewart was one of two troopers in a marked patrol vehicle when the crash happened in Ligonier Township in Westmoreland County.

The second trooper is recovering from non life-threatening injuries in the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Trooper Stewart enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in January 2014.

