Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Killed in Line of Duty - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Killed in Line of Duty

Posted: Updated:
Trooper Michael P. Stewart Trooper Michael P. Stewart

Pennsylvania State Police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Trooper Michael Stewart, 26, passed away from injuries he suffered during a two-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. Friday, State Police Commission Col.Tyree Block has announced.

Trooper Stewart was one of two troopers in a marked patrol vehicle when the crash happened in Ligonier Township in Westmoreland County.

The second trooper is recovering from non life-threatening injuries in the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Trooper Stewart enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in January 2014.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com