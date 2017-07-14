'Spider-Man' stars address dating rumors

Super couple or super sly?

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" costars Tom Holland and Zendaya have responded to reports that they are dating.

At face value, it seems the pair are dismissing chatter they have swung into a new romance. The young stars took to Twitter on Thursday and exchanged emoji-laden tweets about the rumors.

"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years," Zendaya said in response to a tweet about a story claiming she was dating Holland. "[How bout you] @TomHolland1996 ???"

Holland responded "@Zendaya Does the press tour count."

The actress was clearly tickled by his response and tweeted back "I'm done."

Some have pointed out that while there were plenty of laughter emojis shared by Holland and Zendaya, who portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Michelle Jones respectively, the two did not actually deny that they are dating.

Perhaps fans want to believe because the "Spider-Man" films have played cupid before.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst started dating when they portrayed the web slinger and his love interest, Mary Jane, in the 2002 film "Spider-Man."

That film's director, Sam Raimi, told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2007 that he had no idea that there were sparks, but worried that their later break up might affect the film's sequel.

"They apparently began dating with each other, I think, in the middle of the first movie ... although I didn't know it at the time ... but definitely they eventually broke up before the second movie," he said. "I was concerned they wouldn't get the same chemistry back, but it was just me worrying."

And who can forget the grand love affair between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield when they costarred in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man." The couple ended up dating for four years.