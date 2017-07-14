Erie Playhouse Announces Naming Rights for Stage

The Erie Playhouse announced Friday LECOM will give the theater $500,000 over the next five years.

In return, the Playhouse has formed a naming rights agreement.

For the next 25 years, the stage will known as the LECOM Stage at the Playhouse.

The money will allow the Playhouse to move forward with a $1.4 million renovation project starting later this month.

The plan includes major improvements to the stage, orchestra pit, lighting, restrooms and heating and air conditioning systems.

LECOM has been a major Playhouse supporter for several years. Representatives said it is important to enhance the quality of life for its students.

