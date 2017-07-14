Summer Fun Friday: July 14th, 2017 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Summer Fun Friday: July 14th, 2017

Waterford Days

Today from 3 to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 am to 1 p.m.

The 11th Annual Roar on the Shore

Friday's roar festivities include Indian demonstration rides at 10 a.m.

Plus beer tasting and tours, giveaways and much more.

Then of course expect all the action to continue both Saturday and Sunday, and there's a roar on the shore app!

It's free from Google play or get it in the app store.

2nd Annual Gears and Grubs.

It's the perfect event for all the foodies

Check out Erie's local food vendors like Que Abides, Three B Salon and Voo Doo Brewery.

The event is rain or shine and dog-friendly!

There's live music & a beer garden open daily from 5-9 pm

You can check out Gears and Grubs Friday and Saturday starting at noon.

 Sheryl Crow Concert

Sheryl Crow is performing Friday night at 8:15pm at the amphitheater.

At last check there were a few very limited tickets available.

You can call the box office  or visit the institutions website for more information.

