Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Charges for Breaking into Cars

The Erie man arrested for multiple thefts from vehicles entered a plea Wednesday to some of the charges.

Warren Gannoe, 58, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft by unlawful taking and a count each of theft from a motor vehicle and criminal attempt of theft from a motor vehicle.

Millcreek Police first arrested Gannoe March 3 after he broke into numerous vehicles in the township to steal personal belongings.

Since then, State Police also filed charges against him for similar crimes in Fairview and Summit Township.

He faces up to 18 years behind bars and a fine of $37,500 when sentenced August 25.

Gannoe remains in the Erie County Prison.