Edinboro University Professor, Dr. James Wertz Celebrates Promotion

An Edinboro University professor is celebrating a big promotion.
Alumni and faculty member Doctor James Wertz was named the new Associate Dean of Edinboro University's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Studies.
Dr. Wertz served as an Associate Professor of Journalism and Digital Media, and he acted as the Director of the Edinboro University honors program.
He's also a member of the Board of Governors for the Erie Philharmonic and Ignite Erie.
In his new position, Dr. Wertz will will act as the primary link between the arts, humanities and social science programs, and the dean's office.
