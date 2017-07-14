Trial Delayed for Inmate Charged With Killing Other Prisoner - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trial Delayed for Inmate Charged With Killing Other Prisoner

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Scholl Anthony Scholl

Erie County Judge Jamie Mead today  agreed to delay the trial of a local prison inmate accused of killing another prisoner.

Twenty-six year old Anthony Scholl was brought into the courtroom under heavy security, for a pre-trial hearing.

He will not go on trial next month as originally scheduled.

Both the prosecution and defense are still waiting for medical and mental health records.

And Scholl's current lawyer wants to withdraw from the case and Scholl says he wants a new attorney.

Investigators say he severely beat 51 year old Theodore Sherlock during a fight inside the cell they shared at the Albion State Prison in October 2015.

Sherlock died about four days later from complications of blunt force trauma to the head.

No new trial date has been set.

