Update: Playhouse Signs Naming Rights Deal with LECOM Health

The Erie Playhouse today said LECOM Health will give the theater $500,000 over the next five years.

In return, the playhouse has awarded LECOM the naming rights to its main stage for the next 25 years.

It will be known as the LECOM Stage at the Erie Playhouse.

LECOM President John Ferretti, D.O. said, "Well it was our belief that anything that advances the Erie community especially the arts is important to the school as well as the citizens."

The $500,000 will allow the playhouse to begin a $1.4 million renovation project.

The work will include extensive stage renovations, improved stage lighting, sinking the orchestra pit and building an under-stage green room, adding a restroom and renovating existing restrooms, and installing new a new heating and air conditioning system.

Erie Playhouse Executive Director Almi Clerkin said, "When the renovations are completed in the fall, the playhouse will be just up a notch as an organization and up several notches as a facility."

LECOM has been a supporter of the Erie Playhouse for several years.