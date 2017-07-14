Bike Week's Trickle-Down Effect on Local Economy

It's a big economic impact weekend in the Erie area. Roar on the Shore, the Harley-Davidson Bike Fest , and Waterford Days, will be bringing in people from outside the area to stay overnight and spend money.

Roar on the Shore, alone, will generate, at least, $20 million in spending into the local economy. That's on top of the usual crowd of tourists that come to Erie on a summer's weekend to enjoy the water, the beaches, and other attractions.



The influx of out of town visitors is great news to those in the retail and hospitality sectors. But, what does that mean for the rest of us? According to John Oliver of VisitErie, the dollars earned by those in the tourism industry trickle down to other sectors of the economy.

"All of those employees, whether it's a second job, their primary job, or whether it's a job for one of their children that work in the summer. Those dollars they get they in turn go out and spend it in our local community. They're buying food..insurance. The trickle down is like any other industry. People are earning their money and spending it," Oliver said.



Oliver says tourism is a $1 billion a year industry in Erie County. Over 16,000 people work in the leisure and hospitality field during the summer, 13,000 in the winter.



