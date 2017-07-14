Erie Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Child - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Child

An Erie man is accused of exposing himself to a child, and trying to lure the girl into his vehicle.

Shyquille Beasley, 24, is facing a list of charges including corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.

Erie police say he exposed himself to a child in the 400 block of east 8th street, around 6:30 Friday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, he also made obscene gestures. At least two people saw him do it, and called 911.

Erie Patrol officers quickly responded and arrested him.

District Judge Dom DiPaolo arraigned him Friday on the six charges against him, and sent him to the Erie county prison with bond set at $50,000.
 

