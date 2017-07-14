Warren Man Sentenced for Attempted Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warren Man Sentenced for Attempted Homicide

Posted: Updated:
Keller Wolfgang Keller Wolfgang

A Warren man will spend at least the next two decades behind bars for attempted homicide.

Keller Wolfgang, 34, was sentenced Friday to 20 to 40 years in jail after pleading guilty to the charge last month.

Wolfgang stabbed a woman he just met last August at a home along Eddy Street in the City of Warren, according to police.

She was stabbed more than one time in the neck and back area.

He took off and was later arrested in Erie.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com