Warren Man Sentenced for Attempted Homicide

A Warren man will spend at least the next two decades behind bars for attempted homicide.

Keller Wolfgang, 34, was sentenced Friday to 20 to 40 years in jail after pleading guilty to the charge last month.

Wolfgang stabbed a woman he just met last August at a home along Eddy Street in the City of Warren, according to police.

She was stabbed more than one time in the neck and back area.

He took off and was later arrested in Erie.