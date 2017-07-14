Brevillier Village Hosts Purple Martin Festival

Work to follow the migration patterns of some newborn birds has officially started.

Brevillier Village hosted its annual Purple Martin Festival Friday.

Researchers from the Purple Martin Conservation Association spent the afternoon banding 90 birds.

Each year, the purple martins migrate from Erie to South America for the winter.

By banding each bird, researchers are able to track and determine where the birds actually go.

Brevillier Village has been housing and tracking purple martins since 2011.