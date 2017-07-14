Local brides affected following Alfred Angelo bankruptcy

Some bad news for brides to be after one of the top wedding dress designers has abruptly closes and may not fulfill its orders.

Bridal Elegance Owner Christine Wells received no warning from wedding dress designers Alfred Angelo that they were abruptly shutting down production Thursday.

"How I found out was I got on Google and I started reading all of the articles and watching all of the news," said Wells Friday afternoon.

The Florida-based chain has filed for bankruptcy. More than 60 stores are now closed, and 1,400 retailers nationwide, including the Wells's Millcreek location are left wondering what's next.

"Compared to cars, they're a 'General Motors'," Wells said. "There aren't too many that are bigger than them."

The bad news for brides: any purchases made after May, will not be delivered or refunded, according to NBC News. Some dresses cost thousands of dollars.

"My sister gave me $1,000 as a wedding gift and now I'm out $1,000," bride-to-be Claudia Mungia told NBC affiliate KPRC-TV in Houston.

Wells said ten of her customers are waiting on Alfred Angelo dresses. Luckily, all for bridesmaids and not for the brides.

The good news is that if your dress doesn't come in, you may be able to make an exchange if you purchased the dress from a retailer like Bridal Elegance.

"They haven't told us anything, and we don't think we're going to be getting any goods," said Wells.

But some customers aren't nearly as lucky. Thousands of brides around the country are now waiting to hear if their dream wedding could be a nightmare.

"Most of the girls are picking out a dress a year and half in advance," said Wells, "and most of the orders are soon."