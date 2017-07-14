Red, White and Chrome - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Red, White and Chrome

Posted: Updated:

First responders were honored during an appreciation parade.

The 2nd annual bike fest ride began at the West Erie Plaza and took off for a tour around Presque Isle State Park.

West Ridge Fire Department led the race, followed by co- Grand Marshals actor Sean Scully and Millcreek Supervisor John Groh.

Scully, an Erie native, starred in a mini-series on the discovery channel last year called "Harley and the Davidson's." He said he's happy to be back in Erie for this event.

"First responders are so important. I think it's really great to bring awareness to that and anything we can do to help them out is what should be done," said Scully.

The funds raised from the ride are being put towards a monument to recognize local first responders at the Harley Davidson shop in Erie.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com