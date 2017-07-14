Red, White and Chrome

First responders were honored during an appreciation parade.

The 2nd annual bike fest ride began at the West Erie Plaza and took off for a tour around Presque Isle State Park.

West Ridge Fire Department led the race, followed by co- Grand Marshals actor Sean Scully and Millcreek Supervisor John Groh.

Scully, an Erie native, starred in a mini-series on the discovery channel last year called "Harley and the Davidson's." He said he's happy to be back in Erie for this event.

"First responders are so important. I think it's really great to bring awareness to that and anything we can do to help them out is what should be done," said Scully.

The funds raised from the ride are being put towards a monument to recognize local first responders at the Harley Davidson shop in Erie.