"So I came home one day and said, "I'm going do gladiator training and I'm going to make swords," said Josh Weston. Weston owns his shop, the "Pixel Smith".

Forging steel began as a hobby for Josh Weston, but blacksmithing was in his blood.

"I make swords, weapons, knives, historical artifacts," he said.

This past May, Weston received national recognition, as the "Forged in Fire" champion on season four, episode five on the History Channel. It was his second time on the show, returning as a fan favorite from season two. He said although he was the underdog, it pushed him to try even harder.

"It was pretty exciting, Forged in Fire champion... woohoo!!!! It felt really good," Weston said excitedly.

His winning piece was a Filipino Panabas, a rare weapon that took him 45 hours to complete.

"It's just really powerful, and strong and its just really effective and that's what I loved about it," he explained.

He said not only was it a great experience, but he also forged friendships as well.

"The greatest thing I got out of the show was all of the other blade smiths and blacksmiths I met, and how wonderful of a community it is."

Now, he's visiting Erie, apart of King Cobra Karate's Craft and Vendor Show Saturday then Harley Davidson's Bike Fest. He will be showing off some of his pieces and demonstrating his skills with knives and more.

"Come up and surprise me with a request and see if I can make it," said Weston.

King Cobra Karate's Craft and Vendor Show runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 3738 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505. Next door, Harley Davidson of Erie is hosting Bike Fest, where Josh Weston will be at 5 p.m.