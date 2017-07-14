Friday Night Feature: Big Events for Bob Wright Cancer Awareness Run

This week, for our Friday Night Feature, we talked about a run and a concert; both geared in memory of Bob Wright.

After a brave battle against cancer, family and friends of Bob Wright decided to put together the ultimate memorial for him.

Brad Schultz is the key organizer of the run. He decided to do it and do it big after Bob's motto, "Go big or go home."

In an interview with Erie News Now, Bob's wife, Katie Wright, told his story, and explained why events like these are so important.

In addition to the run, a big concert will also be taking place in Bob's honor. Eric Smith, was another good friend of Bob's. He is also the lead singer of the metal band, Waiting for Never, which will be headlining the show.

Smith plans to play it big and to play it loud, so their music can be heard from here all the way to Bob in Heaven.

With so many people affected by cancer, it's events like these, that help people continue to fight for a cure, and bond together for love, memories, support, and strength.

If you'd like to attend the events, the concert is July 21, at 10:00 p.m., at Sherlocks, and the run is set for August 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The run will begin at the James D. Bowers Post 169, 20628 Gospel Hill Rd, Venango, Pa, 16440.

Stops in the Run:

Start: Venango VFW Post 169

1) Creekside Bar & Grille

2) Edinboro-McKean VFW Post 740

3) Fatboys Saloon

4) Stop Willy G's

5) Owl's Nest

End: Venango VFW Post 169

All proceeds to both events will be going to benefit the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute.

For more information visit their website.

You can also go to YouTube to hear the concert's big, local headliner, Waiting for Never.

You can keep up to date with the band by following them on Facebook.

For more information on the concert, visit the Facebook Event Page.

You can keep up to date on the latest on the run by following @BobWright_Run.