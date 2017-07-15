Society Dedicates Gifford-Blanchfield House

The Harborcreek Historical Society now has a permanent home on Buffalo Road, near the Township Building. Saturday, they celebrated with an official dedication for the Gifford-Blanchfield House.

“I'll always remember all the happy years our family lived here, and this place will always have a special place in my heart,” explains Bette Blanchfield, former owner of the house.

As Bette says “good-bye” to her family home, the Harborcreek Historical Society is saying “hello”.

"With this beautiful new home, we're able to show the archives the community has given us, and the memorabilia that meant so much in the community, that we're finally able to display it for everybody to see,” says Lori Sheridan, president of the Harborcreek Historical Society.

This is a new home for the Society, but the house itself dates back to the 19th century.

It’s last owner, Rick Blanchfield. It was his dream that one day the home could be used for the Society, in place of their small office in Knowledge Park, by Penn State Behrend.

"So many times people will buy a house, and just tear it down. And I think he had visions of that to happen to his, because he loved the house,” says Bette, she’s also Rick’s mother.

Rick unexpectedly died in 2014. The family donated the home to the Township. In turn, they donated the house to the Historical Society.

The Township even picked up the cost to renovate the home.

"Money is actually a "rainy-day" fund that we have reserved for special projects, and I think everybody will agree this is a very special project,” says Joe Peck, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

While the Gifford-Blanchfield House becomes a permanent residence for the Harborcreek Historical Society, the family couldn't think of a better day to dedicate the home.

"When we talked about what day to have it, we had different suggestions but then we decided, why not Rick's birthday... Of course we all miss him so much, but we know that he's watching. That he and his dad are pleased that their house is going to be taken care of,” says Bette.

The house is filled with Harborcreek history, as well as the history of the entire Gifford-Blanchfield family. This includes a special memorial in the corner of the house, a spot where Rick used to practice his disco moves.

To learn more about the Harborcreek Historical Society and when you can visit the Gifford-Blanchfield House, click here.