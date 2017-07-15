Pedestrian Pinned, Suffers Leg Trauma in Accident at Presque Isle Marina

Presque Isle State Park Police are investigating a chain reaction accident on the park that seriously injured a pedestrian.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Presque Isle Marina. According to witnesses the driver of a Camero hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into a Ford F-150 with a kayak on top.

Dispatchers who sent rescuers to the call indicated that a 60-year-old male was struck and pinned between those 2 vehicles at the marina. Witnesses at the scene told Erie News Now the truck pushed forward into an SUV, which also pushed into another pickup truck.

A helicopter was called to be on standby, but Millcreek Paramedics transported the injured man to UPMC Hamot. He suffered compound fractures of both of legs and was considered a Level 1 trauma patient. The victim's name and condition have not been released.