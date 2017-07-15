New Dam Dedicated in Findley Lake, New York

The Findley Lake, New York community celebrated its new dam with a dedication ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Many proud family and friends attended the ceremony at the town park gazebo at the far end of the lake.

The dam is dedicated to the late Dennis Brumigen, a former GE engineer who served on the Findley Lake Watershed Foundation. He spent many hours on the dam project.

It had to be rebuilt after the old dam sprung a leak three years ago.

Since then, the town secured grants to fix it.

The project cost $600,000.

The dam holds the lake up 10.5 feet and protects Routes 426, 430 and even 86 from the threat of flooding.

Without the dam repairs, the Watershed Foundation said two small ponds and a lot of wetlands would be needed, and routes 426 and 430 would no longer be there.

Friends and family said Brumigen would be pleased with the honor.

"I am confident that he would be satisfied with the end result a strong breakwall, refortified that will ensure the integrity of the dam and hold back the waters of Findley Lake for decades to come," said Rebecca Brumagin, a family member.

"Having a person like Dennis in your community is a real treasure he will be missed," said Ed Mulkearn, President of the Findley Lake Watershed Foundation.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.