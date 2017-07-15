Old Home Days Celebrates 150 Years of Townville

This year's Townville Old Home Days is extra special because the community is celebrating 150 years.

The theme is Happy 150th Birthday, Townville.

The two-day event kicked off Friday on the grounds of Maplewood Elementary School on Route 408.

Research found even 150 years ago, Townville was home to dozens of businesses, including a three-story hotel, wagon shops, millineries, grocery stores, drug stores, a cheese factory, a boat and oar factory, a wooden bowl factory, grist mills, saw mills, blacksmiths and more.

Organizers said it is a chance for the community's hardworking people to come together to have fun and celebrate the history of their town.

