Johnie Mae's Jamboree

The legacy of Johnie Mae Atkinson is living on through the Johnie Mae Soul Train of Love.

Johnie Mae, a leader in the community and Vice President of Human Resources at Saint Vincent Hospital died last year.  Her family began a foundation in her name.  On Saturday, the foundation hosted  Johnie Mae's Jamboree at the Atkinson/Faulkerson residents on Guilford Drive.

The event featured live entertainment and a picnic buffet, with all proceeds going to a scholarship fund focused on giving education and hope to young people.

President of the foundation, Mark Anthony Atkinson said the mission is evolving.  Funds raised will be used to help young people in both the urban and rural areas to have hope and purpose. "There's some societal ills and some drug issues that need to collectively be addressed, it impacts all of our children and children are our future," Atkinson said.

