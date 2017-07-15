Celebrating Christmas in July at the Erie Zoo

It may be the middle of July, but they're celebrating Christmas at the Erie Zoo. The zoo hosted its first ever Christmas in July celebration Saturday evening.

About 150 people attended the after hours event focused on the December holiday season.

There were crafts, the train was running and all of the animals were out in their enclosures. Even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were there to greet children and the zoo was serving up frozen hot chocolate.

Since the Erie Zoo shuts down to conserve costs in the winter, they haven't been celebrating the holidays in recent years until now.

The mid-summer holiday celebration comes at a perfect time for some little ones already dreaming of Christmas. Michael Curtis holding his young daughter Gabriella said the zoo's timing is perfect for their family. "It's funny, she's been wanting to celebrate Christmas for the past two weeks and then we heard about this and now she's already having a great time here, so it's a good event and we look forward to it in the future."

Zoo spokeswoman Emily Antolik was pleased with the turnout for the first ever event and said she expects it to grow in future years. "We're here a little later, the animals act a little differently, all around it's a really cool experience," Antolik said.

