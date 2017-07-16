First Beards and Brews Draws Big Turnout to Benefit Veterans

Active duty, reserves and veterans got free haircuts, styling and beard trims during the first annual Beards and Brews in downtown Erie Saturday.

Angelo's Salon Development Group, CET-VET and Eufora Hero for Men styling team hosted the fundraiser, which saw a big turnout.

There was also beer, food, music, games and prizes.

All proceeds benefited CET-VET - the Committee for Ethical Treatment of Veterans.

It announced an Awesomeness Tour that will go from Erie to Sand Diego and help veterans along the way.

"We are raising money for CET-VET, which is an organization that helps people in the military," said Brianna Orsini from Angelo's Salon. "We are offering complimentary hair cuts to veterans and anyone in the military as well. This is our first time throwing the fundraiser, so we're pretty excited about it. We plan to make this a yearly event."

The Awesomeness Tour will last 30 days. It will start July 24.

