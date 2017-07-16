Man Stabbed Six Times in Downtown Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Stabbed Six Times in Downtown Erie

An overnight stabbing the City of Erie has left one man injured.

It happened downtown near 10th and State Streets around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was drinking in his home when he left to head downtown and help his cousin in a fight, the police report said.

When he showed up, he was stabbed six times - twice in the head and four times in the leg, according to investigators.

The victim said he does not remember much from the incident but received treatment at Saint Vincent Hospital, police said.

The man does not want to press any charges, investigators said, so police do not have any suspect information.

