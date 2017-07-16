Man Charged for Shooting Ex-Girlfriend in Erie Domestic Incident

A man faces serious charges after shooting his ex-girlfriend in the ankle during domestic incident Sunday morning, Erie Police said.

Police were originally called to the 1100 block Seneca Street near East 12 and Franklin around 7:40 a.m. for a reported burglary.

When officers arrived, Jarrel Flemmings was inside the home, and his ex-girlfriend Alicia Payton was banging on the front door, they said.

Flemmings fired a warning shot through the door, and the bullet brazed the Payton's right ankle, according to police.

She went to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Both the man and woman were taken into police custody for questioning.

Flemmings was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and domestic violence and taken to the Erie County Prison on $150,000 cash bond.

Payton will also be charged with criminal mischief, according to police.

