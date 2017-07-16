Another Roar on the Shore is in the books, but before riders leave, the annual Blessing of the Bikes took place Sunday morning.

"Having had my own motorcycle accidents, you don't, you don't know what tomorrow holds for [you]. And so I really feel it's important to bring people to Christ, to give them a reason to hope,” says Brenda Belovarac, secretary of the Christ’s Ambassadors Chapter of the CMA.

Joining hand and hand, she and the rest of the Chapter bring hope to dozens of motorcyclists at the annual Blessing of the Bikes.

“It's actually an honor to see all of you here. And there's two purposes why you're here,” says Chapter president, Robert “Doc” Odell, in a speech at the Blessing.

The first reason, obviously, blessing the bikes.

"People know of it. And they come here specifically for it, to have their bikes blessed. And to be blessed,” Robert says.

That’s the second reason the bikers stopped by, to be blessed themselves.

The bikes are simply a means to bring everyone together, but they’re all bounded by faith.

"There's that one thing that gives us hope, and it's that one thing that makes us family. We're part of the family of God, we're children of God,” says Brenda.

Roar on the Shore unites thousands of bikers throughout the week, and the Blessing of the Bikes continues that by bringing together faith chapters.

"The unity is for the love of the Lord, love of God. They're spending their time showing that love by being here and spreading it to others,” says Robert.

As the bikes leave Roar on the Shore 2017, the Christ’s Ambassadors hope they’ll thank God for another safe Roar.

Plus, “And thank Him that they've brought them here, that they've had an enjoyable time that they're here, and the He gets them home safe,” says Chaplain of the Ambassadors, Rob O’Connell.