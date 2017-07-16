UPDATE: Missing Millcreek woman located in New York

Millcreek Township and Pennsylvania State Police Sunday night have located a 23-year-old woman first reported missing Saturday. She's in the custody of authorities in Penn Yan, New York, near the Finger Lakes.

The family of Jessica Binney reported her missing Saturday afternoon. They last saw her Friday around 11:00 p.m. They say she left her home without her purse or cell phone and had not been seen or heard from. Family also told us Jessica has intellectual disabilities and did not have her medications.

Late Sunday evening, police told Erie News Now that Binney was traveling with a truck driver and used his cell phone to call home. Family members gave police the truck driver's cell number, and investigators were able to ping the phone to find Binney. Police called the truck driver and advised him to pull over near the closest N.Y. State Police station.

Police are still sorting out details. Erie News Now spoke with Binney's family, saying they are relieved.