Moya Homer's & Lewicki Strikeouts Sweep Akron, SeaWolves Make It 7 Straight

Erie used a pair of Steven Moya home runs and a strong start by Artie Lewicki to put the finishing touches on the sweep of Akron and remain just a 1.5 back of the division lead.

The Rubberducks struck first in the Sunday afternoon affair, as Joe Server sent a solo home run to right in the first off Lewicki. That was the only blemish on the day for the Howlers' starter, as he went six strong innings, striking out eight and scattering four hits.

The SeaWolves answered quickly in he bottom of the first. With two outs and Kody Eaves at third, Gabriel Quintana hit a grounder to third that was bobbled by Akron allowing Eaves to score and even the game.

It remained tied until the bottom of the third inning. With one aboard, Steven Moya launched a towering home run to right to give Erie its first lead of the day at 3-1. It was Moya's third home run since returning to the SeaWolves.

Lewicki and the bullpen held Akron quiet after that, limiting the Rubberducks to just one hit over the final six innings.

In the 8th, Moya stepped to the plate once again with runners on and smacked his second home run of the game and third of the series to put the final runs on the board for Erie.

A 1-2-3 9th by Adam Ravenelle finished the 6-1 win and and the sweep of Akron.

Artie Lewicki (8-3) got the win, while Matt Whitehouse (5-4) suffered the loss.

Erie is now 47-44, and just a .5 out of second place behind Altoona. They sit just a 1.5 back of Eastern League West leader Bowie.

The SeaWolves continue the second half as they welcome Richmond in on Monday to begin a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05.

