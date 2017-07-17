Girard Man Dies After Being Pulled from Lake Erie Saturday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Girard Man Dies After Being Pulled from Lake Erie Saturday

Authorities in Ohio have ordered an autopsy on the body of a Girard man after he was pulled unconscious from Lake Erie while fishing off shore near the Ohio-Pennsylvania line Saturday.

The Coast Guard told Erie News Now someone else on board made a distress call just after 10 a.m. Saturday. 

Michael Daroski's rod snapped, and he went in the water to retrieve it but was not able to get back into the boat, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard members from Ashtabula responded, pulled the 58 year old onto their boat, performed CPR and took him ashore at Conneaut Harbor.

Daroski was rushed to Conneaut Medical Center, but efforts to revive him failed.

